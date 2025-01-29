



The Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) in Avadi has marked a significant milestone by flagging off its first-ever defence export, which involves the shipment of military uniforms to Suriname. This event, celebrated on January 28, 2025, represents a notable achievement in India's defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the realm of military attire.





The initial order consists of over 4,500 military uniforms, valued at approximately ₹1.71 crore.





This export is significant as it is the first defence uniform export from India, showcasing the factory's capability to meet international standards and demand for military clothing.





The uniforms are intended for use by the Suriname military, highlighting OCF Avadi's expanding role in global defence supply chains.





The Ordnance Clothing Factory was established in 1961 and has evolved significantly over the decades. Initially focused on producing basic military garments, it has diversified into more sophisticated items such as bullet-resistant jackets and ballistic helmets. The factory is part of the Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), a government enterprise under the Ministry of Defence.





In recent years, OCF Avadi has aimed to enhance its export capabilities, with plans to target markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This first export to Suriname is seen as a stepping stone towards achieving broader international engagement in defence exports.





This landmark achievement not only underscores India's growing defence manufacturing prowess but also aligns with the government's initiatives to promote "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) in defence production.





Agencies







