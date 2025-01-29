



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his official visit to the UAE from January 27 to 29, 2025. In this meeting, Jaishankar conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed his honour in meeting the President and highlighted the discussions centred on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.





Jaishankar emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and expressed appreciation for President Al Nahyan's guidance on future developments within this partnership. He shared insights about the ongoing advancements in bilateral relations, which have been strengthened through high-level exchanges and mutual cooperation across various sectors.





Earlier in his visit, Jaishankar also engaged with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, where they explored further enhancements to their bilateral ties and recalled previous interactions, including the Crown Prince's visit to India.





ANI







