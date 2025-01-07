



Concerns are mounting over China's plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. This $137 billion hydropower project, which aims to produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, has raised alarms among downstream countries, particularly India and Bangladesh, regarding its potential impact on water flow and regional stability.





Experts have urged India and other South Asian nations to take a stand against this mega dam. Gyaltsen, an expert in the field, highlighted the seismic risks associated with such large-scale infrastructure in a geologically sensitive area. He noted that mega dams can induce seismic activity, posing additional threats to the stability of the region.





In response to China's announcement, India has reiterated its commitment to protecting its interests as a lower riparian state. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concerns about the potential impacts on water flow and has called for transparency and consultation from China regarding this project. Indian officials have emphasized that they will continue to monitor developments closely and take necessary measures to safeguard their rights to the river's waters.





Environmental And Geopolitical Implications





The dam's construction is expected to have significant ecological consequences, potentially altering the river's course and affecting agriculture and biodiversity both in Tibet and downstream in India. Additionally, there are fears that China might leverage control over water resources during times of political tension, raising questions about regional security and cooperation on transboundary water management.





Conclusion





As China moves forward with this ambitious project, the need for collaboration among South Asian countries becomes increasingly critical. Experts argue that unified action is essential to address the challenges posed by China's upstream position on the Brahmaputra River, ensuring that the interests of all affected nations are considered and protected.





ANI







