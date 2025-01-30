



An American Airlines regional jet, Flight 5342, carrying 64 individuals (60 passengers and 4 crew members), collided mid-air with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the evening of January 29, 2025. The incident occurred as the plane was descending for landing, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.





Following the collision, emergency services were deployed to the scene, with search and rescue operations actively ongoing in the Potomac River. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that all flights at Reagan National Airport were halted immediately after the incident.





While initial reports indicated several fatalities are feared, the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed. The U.S. Army reported that three soldiers were aboard the helicopter. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.





President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, expressing condolences and gratitude to first responders. Local officials and emergency personnel continue to manage the aftermath of this significant aviation incident.





This collision marks a severe aviation disaster in a heavily monitored airspace, raising concerns about air traffic safety protocols in proximity to major airports.





