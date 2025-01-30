Israeli hostages earlier rescued by Israeli Defence Forces





Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals today as part of an ongoing ceasefire agreement. This marks the third exchange of hostages since the truce began on January 19, 2025. The Israeli hostages include:





- Arbel Yehud, 29

- Agam Berger, 19

- Gadi Moses, 80





The identities of the five Thai hostages have not been disclosed yet.

In return, Israel will release 110 Palestinian prisoners, including minors and individuals serving life sentences for serious offenses against Israelis. This exchange is part of a broader negotiation aimed at de-escalating tensions following the conflict that erupted after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.





The release is expected to occur around noon in the Radana area of Ramallah, with further exchanges planned in the coming days.





ANI







