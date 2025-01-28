

The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed Dugarajapatnam in the Nellore district as a site for developing a new shipbuilding and port cluster. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the state's maritime capabilities and align with India's Maritime Vision 2047, which aims to position India among the top five shipbuilding nations globally.





Dugarajapatnam is situated on the eastern coast of India, adjacent to existing ports like Krishnapatnam and close to major shipping routes, making it an attractive location for maritime activities.





The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to invite national and international firms to participate in establishing an integrated shipbuilding ecosystem. This includes ship repair, maritime decarbonization, and related industrial activities.





The development of this cluster is expected to create jobs, stimulate ancillary industries, and enhance the overall economic growth of the region. It aims to provide a comprehensive industrial ecosystem that covers all aspects of shipbuilding from raw materials to logistics.





The Union government has engaged RITES Ltd. for a techno-economic feasibility study to assess the viability of the project. This reflects a commitment to ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and support systems are in place for successful implementation.





This proposal marks a significant step towards transforming Andhra Pradesh into a major hub for shipbuilding and maritime activities, leveraging its extensive coastline and existing port infrastructure.





Agencies







