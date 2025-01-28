



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from January 27-29, 2025, is poised to significantly enhance the bilateral relationship between India and the UAE. This visit comes during a period that Jaishankar describes as a "complicated" phase for global dynamics, emphasizing the need for strengthened collaboration between the two nations on international platforms.





Jaishankar aims to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2017, which has evolved to encompass various sectors including trade, energy, defence, technology, and education. His discussions with UAE leadership will focus on reviewing and expanding this partnership further.





The visit follows a notable increase in bilateral trade, with imports from the UAE rising significantly. In November 2024 alone, India's imports from the UAE surged by over 109%, highlighting the growing economic interdependence between the two countries.





Jaishankar's itinerary includes delivering a keynote address at the Raisina Middle East conference in Abu Dhabi, where he will likely address key issues affecting regional stability and cooperation. Additionally, discussions are expected to cover the implementation of initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and long-term energy cooperation.





Jaishankar noted that this decade has seen a "flowering" of ties with the UAE, suggesting that both nations are committed to navigating complex global challenges together. He highlighted that their collaboration could serve as a model for international partnerships amid changing geopolitical landscapesh.





This visit underscores not only the importance of India-UAE relations but also their potential role in fostering stability and cooperation in a rapidly evolving world.





ANI







