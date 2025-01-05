



Dr. Shantanu Bhowmik, a Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has made significant advancements in the field of defence materials with the development of a ground breaking lightweight hybrid composite material. This innovative material is designed to be bullet-proof, blast-proof, and fire-proof, addressing critical needs for military and paramilitary applications.





Key Features of The Hybrid Composite





The composite integrates ceramic, metal, and polymer materials, resulting in a versatile solution for various defence needs.





Performance





It has demonstrated the ability to withstand blasts equivalent to 10 kg of TNT from a distance of just 1.9 feet, meeting NATO's STANAG Level 4 standards.





The material is also capable of stopping high-velocity sniper rifle armour-piercing bullets traveling at speeds of up to 830 m/s.





Additionally, it has been tested for fire resistance, making it suitable for use in extreme environments like the Siachen Glacier, where fire incidents are common in military bunkers.





Development Background





The impetus for this research stemmed from the tragic Pulwama attack in 2019, which highlighted the urgent need for enhanced protective measures for defence personnel. Dr. Bhowmik dedicated eight years to developing this composite, collaborating with officers from the Indian Navy and Army who were pursuing part-time PhDs under his guidance. The project aims to provide indigenous solutions to reduce India's dependency on imported defence materials, potentially saving the country thousands of crores annually.





Applications





The hybrid composite is envisioned for various applications within the defence sector, including:



