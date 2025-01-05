



SpaDeX's Chaser satellite has made headlines by capturing a stunning "space selfie" of Earth. Released on January 4, 2025, the video showcases the planet's vibrant oceans and swirling clouds from an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious autonomous docking mission, which aims to demonstrate advanced space technologies crucial for future missions.





The SpaDeX mission, which includes two satellites—SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target)—was launched on December 30, 2024. The primary goal is to test autonomous docking technology in low Earth orbit, essential for future space station assembly and deep-space exploration.





A critical phase of the mission is set for January 7, 2025, when the Chaser will attempt to dock with the Target satellite. This operation will be India's first collaborative space docking exercise, placing India among a select group of countries capable of such advanced operations.





The SpaDeX mission is pivotal for demonstrating precise navigation and secure docking capabilities. These technologies are vital not only for satellite servicing but also for potential interplanetary missions and the construction of a future Indian space station.





Dr. S. Somnath, ISRO’s Chairman, emphasized that this mission represents a major leap in India's ability to conduct sophisticated space operations, further enhancing its position in the global space arena. As the world watches, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration with innovative projects like SpaDeX.





