



The Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has emphasized the need for a balanced and fair relationship between Bangladesh and India. In a recent interview, he described the ties as a "give-and-take relationship" that must be rooted in fairness and equality, highlighting mutual dependence between the two nations. He stated, "India is an important neighbor. We are dependent on India in many ways. And India is getting facilities from us too".





General Zaman addressed ongoing concerns regarding unresolved issues such as water rights and border security, asserting that both countries should respect each other's strategic interests. He insisted that Bangladesh will not engage in actions that undermine India's interests and expects reciprocal respect from New Delhi. He also pointed out that the people of Bangladesh should not feel dominated by India, as this would contradict their national interests.





Additionally, the Army Chief acknowledged Bangladesh's defense cooperation with China, stating that while China is considered a "partner in development," maintaining a balance in foreign relations is crucial. He noted that Bangladesh utilizes various Chinese military equipment due to its affordability and emphasized the importance of a foreign policy characterized by "friendship towards all and malice towards none".





General Zaman's remarks reflect a desire for equitable relations with India, underscoring the importance of mutual benefit and respect in addressing bilateral issues.





