



India is actively developing strategies to counter Pakistan's anticipated manoeuvres in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during its new two-year term as a non-permanent member, which began on January 1, 2025. This strategic response is crucial as Pakistan is expected to leverage its position to internationalize issues related to Kashmir and challenge India's actions in the region.





Key Strategies India Is Pursuing





1. Strengthening Diplomatic Engagements: India plans to enhance its diplomatic outreach to the permanent members of the UNSC, specifically targeting Russia, France, and the United States. This effort aims to secure their support against any anti-India initiatives proposed by Pakistan.





2. Building Alliances With Non-Permanent Members: India is coordinating with other non-permanent members of the UNSC, including Algeria, Greece, Denmark, and Slovenia. This collaboration seeks to create a united front against potential biased resolutions or discussions that may arise during Pakistan's tenure.





3. Countering Anti-India Narratives: India is preparing to address and counter Pakistan's likely emphasis on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. By promoting its own narratives around peacekeeping contributions and humanitarian efforts, India aims to mitigate Pakistan’s framing of itself as a victim of terrorism while attempting to label India similarly.





4. Monitoring China's Role: Given China's close ties with Pakistan, India is closely observing China's stance in the UNSC. Although there have been signs of a thaw in relations between India and China, India's strategy includes anticipating a balanced approach from China regarding discussions involving both nations.





5. Focus on Counter-Terrorism Issues: India is also prepared for Pakistan's attempts to discuss terrorism-related issues, particularly regarding sanctions against individuals or organizations linked to terrorism. This could include proposals aimed at listing Indian nationals under UN sanctions, which India must proactively counter.





India's proactive measures are designed to navigate the complexities introduced by Pakistan's UNSC membership and its implications for regional security dynamics. By fostering alliances and enhancing diplomatic efforts, India aims to safeguard its interests and counter any adverse narratives that may emerge during this period.





