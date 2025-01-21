



The government of Bangladesh has recently approved the procurement of sound grenades and tear gas canisters for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a paramilitary force responsible for securing the nation's borders. This decision was finalized during a meeting of the advisory council on law enforcement held on January 19, 2025.





Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated that the inclusion of these non-lethal weapons is intended to enhance the BGB's capabilities, especially in situations where lethal force is not necessary or appropriate.





Previously, the BGB had access only to lethal weapons, which limited their options during confrontations at the border. The new equipment is expected to provide them with additional means to manage border security effectively, particularly in light of tensions with India's Border Security Force (BSF), which already utilizes similar non-lethal measures.





Chowdhury emphasized that while the BGB has always had lethal weapons at their disposal, the lack of non-lethal options posed challenges in managing border incidents without escalating to deadly force.





The decision comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding border security and management, as well as allegations of provocations from both sides. The situation at the border is reportedly stable, but the introduction of sound grenades and tear gas is seen as a proactive measure to maintain order and prevent escalation during potential conflicts.





PTI







