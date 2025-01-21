



JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States on January 20, 2025, during a ceremony held at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. This event marked a significant moment in American political history, as Vance became the youngest vice president since Richard Nixon, taking office at the age of 40.





The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha, and their daughter. Following his swearing-in, Donald Trump was set to take the oath as the 47th President of the United States. Vance's ascent to the vice presidency follows a notable career that includes serving as a U.S. Senator from Ohio and authoring the bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy.





Vance's background includes a challenging childhood in Middletown, Ohio, and service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he completed a tour in Iraq. His political career has been characterized by strong support for populist policies and a commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing and supporting working-class families.





ANI







