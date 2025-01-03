Recent tests conducted by the Indian start-up Bellatrix Aerospace have demonstrated significant advancements in propulsion technology aboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM).





Bellatrix Aerospace's Rudra 1.0 High-Performance Green Propulsion System successfully fired aboard the POEM-4 (Payload Orbital Experiment Module) during the PSLV-C60 mission. This marks a significant milestone for the start-up, demonstrating the effectiveness of their green propulsion technology in space.





The POEM (PSLV Orbital Experiment Module) serves as a unique platform that repurposes the spent fourth stage of the Polar Synchronous Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for extended microgravity experiments.





The Rudra 1.0 system delivers a nominal thrust of 1 Newton with a specific impulse of 220 seconds. It is designed to sustain steady-state thruster firing for at least 50 seconds, while also monitoring its thermal profile.





The propulsion system includes several advanced components such as an indigenous propellant tank assembly, thrust chamber assembly, and a universal propulsion control unit, all packaged in a compact form factor.





The Rudra High-Performance Green Propulsion System was successfully fired for 60 seconds, resulting in a disturbance of 1.4 degrees per second in the yaw axis of the POEM platform. This firing achieved an impressive 80 degrees of angular rotation of the platform, showcasing the system's effectiveness and reliability.

Yashas Karanam, co-founder of Bellatrix Aerospace, noted that this test revalidates their propulsion technology, confirming its repeatability and performance consistency across multiple missions. The same hardware used in previous tests was employed again, reinforcing its dependable capabilities.





This test, conducted as part of the PSLV-C60 mission, reaffirms the reliable performance of the propulsion system, which utilises entirely indigenous technology.





This test not only sets a new benchmark for propulsion systems but also highlights the growing role of private sector innovations in India's space endeavours. The POEM platform serves as a crucial experimental stage for various ISRO labs and start-ups to test their technologies without needing full satellite launches.





