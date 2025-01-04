



Explosion at Islamabad Police Station: An explosion occurred at a police station in the I-9 area of Islamabad, Pakistan, during the early hours of January 3, 2025. The blast reportedly shook the outer wall of the station but resulted in no injuries or significant damage. Officials stated that the explosion's magnitude was limited, and initial reports suggested that the sound might have been mistaken for a tire burst.





The explosion took place around 11:30 PM. A duty officer heard the blast but initially dismissed it, thinking it was a minor incident. Following the explosion, security forces were deployed to investigate the scene.





Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the explosion. No immediate claims of responsibility have been reported, but security measures are likely to be heightened in response to this incident.





This incident follows a series of similar events in recent months, raising concerns about security at police establishments in Pakistan.





