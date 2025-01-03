



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to actively involve start-ups in its research and development initiatives. This call to action was made during a meeting on January 2, 2025, which coincided with the 67th foundation day of the DRDO. Singh emphasized that integrating start-ups would facilitate a valuable exchange of ideas and foster innovation within the Indian defence sector, aligning with the rapidly evolving technological landscape.





Singh set an ambitious goal for DRDO, instructing each laboratory to identify 2-3 critical projects to be completed by 2025, aiming for a total of 100 projects by that year.





He acknowledged DRDO's ongoing efforts to collaborate with private industries and encouraged further exploration of areas that could enhance private sector participation. This includes organizing two open days each month at DRDO labs for industry interactions.





Focus on Niche Technologies: Singh urged DRDO scientists to monitor advancements in technologically advanced countries and develop niche technologies, aspiring to position DRDO among the world's leading R&D organizations.





Catalyst Role for Technological Revolution: He articulated that DRDO could serve as a catalyst for collaboration among academia, industry, and other organizations, potentially leading to a technological revolution in both defence and civilian sectors.





Singh's remarks highlight a strategic shift towards fostering innovation through collaboration with start-ups, which is seen as essential for enhancing India's defence capabilities amid contemporary challenges.





ET







