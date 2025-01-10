



The Biden administration has announced a final military aid package for Ukraine, amounting to $500 million. This decision was made public during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9, 2025, and is intended to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.





The aid package includes air defence missiles, ammunition, and equipment to support Ukraine's operation of F-16 fighter jets.





This package marks the Biden administration's last significant military assistance before Trump takes office on January 20, 2025. Concerns have been raised regarding future U.S. support for Ukraine under the new administration, given Trump's previous comments about Russia and military aid.





Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, the U.S. has provided over $66 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.





The timing of this aid is critical as it aims to provide Ukraine with leverage in potential negotiations with Russia. U.S. officials believe that strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities now could influence the dynamics of any future discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.





Outgoing Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine, stating that "the global community remains steadfast in its backing of Ukraine" during this transitional period.





ANI







