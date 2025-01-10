Recent developments in the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist killed in Canada, indicate that all four individuals accused in his murder are no longer in custody. According to documents from the British Columbia Justice Department, Karan Brar, Karan Singh, Amandeep Singh, and Kamalpreet Singh have been released following their charges of murder and conspiracy related to the incident that occurred on June 18, 2023.





The accused were initially arrested in May 2023, with three taken into custody in Edmonton and Amandeep Singh already held on unrelated charges before being charged with Nijjar's murder. The court documents show their status marked as "N" for not in custody, suggesting they have been granted bail.





This case has heightened tensions between India and Canada, particularly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged potential involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar's killing—a claim that India has categorically denied as "absurd" and "motivated". Despite the serious accusations, Canadian authorities have not presented any evidence linking the accused to India, leading to further diplomatic strains between the two nations.





The killing of Nijjar, who was shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, has been described as a contract killing. A video of the incident reportedly surfaced in March 2024, showing armed men attacking him. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to handle the case amidst ongoing scrutiny and speculation regarding the motives behind the murder and the alleged involvement of foreign agents.





ANI







