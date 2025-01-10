



Lebanon's parliament has elected General Joseph Aoun as the country's new president, marking the end of a political deadlock that lasted over two years. His election took place on January 9, 2025, after multiple failed attempts to fill the presidential vacancy since former President Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022.





Joseph Aoun secured 99 votes in the second round of voting, surpassing the 65 votes needed for a simple majority in the 128-member parliament. In the first round, he received 71 votes, falling short of the required two-thirds majority of 86 votes.





His candidacy was backed by various factions, including Hezbollah and Amal, which signaled a significant shift in Lebanese politics. This support was crucial as previous voting attempts had been hindered by rising tensions among political groups.





Background of Joseph Aoun





Joseph Aoun has served as the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2017. He is recognized for maintaining stability within the military during conflicts and is seen as a unifying figure across Lebanon's diverse political landscape.





He is viewed favourably by Western powers, including the United States, France, and Saudi Arabia, which have expressed support for his presidency. His election is expected to facilitate international financial assistance aimed at rebuilding Lebanon's economy and infrastructure damaged by recent conflicts.





Challenges Ahead





As president, Aoun faces a daunting agenda that includes:





Addressing Lebanon's severe economic crisis and restoring public services.





Navigating complex sectarian dynamics and fostering cooperation among various political factions to ensure governance and stability.





Upholding ceasefire agreements with Israel and managing relations with Hezbollah, which remains a significant force in Lebanese politics.





Joseph Aoun's presidency is seen as a pivotal moment for Lebanon, with hopes that his leadership will help steer the nation towards recovery and stability after years of turmoil.





Agencies







