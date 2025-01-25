



The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has initiated a significant security operation termed 'Ops Alert' along the 4,096 km Indo-Bangladesh border. This operation commenced on January 22, 2025, and is scheduled to last for ten days, concluding on January 31, 2025.





The primary objective of this exercise is to enhance security measures in light of heightened tensions along the border, particularly with the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in India.





Key Details of 'Ops Alert':





Duration: January 22 to January 31, 2025.





Purpose: To bolster security and strengthen border management across all BSF formations along the Bangladesh border.





The operation is part of routine measures taken by the BSF to ensure vigilance and preparedness against potential threats or disturbances during significant national events.





“Ops Alert commenced across all its field formations along the 4,096- km India-Bangladesh border to ensure heightened security and strengthened border outposts. During the period of the “Ops Alert” exercise, patrolling and other domination duties along the Indo-Bangladesh border will be intensified,” the release stated.





“In this regard, ADG (EC) and all officers reviewed the day and might domination in the area of Eastern Command. Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) is also visiting the border areas in the South Bengal Frontier to oversee the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF. ADG has directed all field formations to enhance vigil and stay alert, especially along the riverine borders and unfenced gaps,” the release said.





It also mentioned that during the ‘OPS Alert’ exercise, the troops will conduct various security drills in-depth and forward areas on the border. “Furthermore, the validity of various operational procedures to address the eventualities on borders as well as reconciliation programs with the border population will also be conducted. This “Ops Alert” exercise is being conducted from January 22 to 31 2025,” the release said.





The Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India’s cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.





This year’s parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as the chief guest.





Meanwhile, the BSF Meghalaya troops foiled an illegal border crossing attempt and arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally.





The action followed a specific intelligence tip-off, leading to a thorough search operation in the East Jaintia Hills region along the Indo-Bangladesh border.





This proactive approach reflects the BSF's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region amidst ongoing challenges.





