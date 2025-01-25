



ISRO's Gaganyaan Crew Module is indeed ready for its first uncrewed mission, designated as G1. As of January 22, 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the integration of the Crew Module with its liquid propulsion system and dispatched it to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for further preparations.





Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS): This system employs a bi-propellant-based Reaction Control System (RCS) that enables precise control of the module's orientation in three axes—pitch, yaw, and roll. The CMPS is equipped with 12 thrusters, each capable of generating 100 Newtons (N) of thrust, which will be crucial during the descent and re-entry phases of the mission.





Uprighting System: The Crew Module also includes a Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). This system ensures that the module remains upright and stable after landing in water, facilitating safe recovery.





Upcoming Integration Steps: Following its dispatch, further integration work will occur at VSSC. This includes assembling the avionics package, installing electrical wiring, and conducting necessary checks before sending it to the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore for final integration with the Orbital Module.





Mission Timeline And Objectives





The Gaganyaan mission represents India's inaugural attempt at human spaceflight. Before launching astronauts into space, ISRO plans to conduct this uncrewed mission to validate critical technologies and systems that will be used in future manned missions. The G1 mission is a vital step in ensuring the safety and reliability of the spacecraft for eventual human occupants.





The uncrewed mission is expected to pave the way for subsequent missions that will ultimately carry astronauts into low Earth orbit. The overall goal of Gaganyaan is to demonstrate India's capability in human spaceflight and contribute valuable data for future missions.





ISRO's Gaganyaan Crew Module is fully prepared for its first uncrewed test flight, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts.





ISRO







