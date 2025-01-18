



China has expressed its readiness to enhance political mutual trust and deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This statement was made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on January 18, 2025, highlighting the ongoing commitment to strengthen bilateral relations.





Guo Jiakun, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, emphasized China's commitment to enhancing political mutual trust, deepening Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, and expanding people-to-people exchanges. This year is particularly significant as it will also be designated as the "China-Bangladesh People-to-People Exchange Year".





Guo highlighted the importance of mutual respect and cooperation between the two nations, stating that China is prepared to work closely with Bangladesh across various levels to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. He noted that despite recent political changes in Bangladesh, which included significant unrest and a change in government, China's support remains steadfast, positioning itself as a reliable partner during this transitional period.









China aims to bolster political trust with Bangladesh, reflecting a long-standing partnership characterized by mutual respect for sovereignty and core interests.





The Chinese government is keen to deepen high-quality cooperation under the BRI framework, which has been pivotal in fostering economic development in Bangladesh. This initiative is expected to facilitate infrastructure projects and enhance economic ties between the two nations.





Both countries are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, which will serve as an opportunity to plan future collaborations and projects.





Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concluded a state visit to China from January 14 to 17, 2025, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit was significant as it marked Dissanayake's first official trip to China since taking office in September 2024, following his earlier visit to India in December 2024.





During the meeting, Dissanayake and Xi witnessed the signing of 15 cooperation agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral relations. These agreements included provisions for economic development, agricultural exports, and alignment with China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is crucial for Sri Lanka's economic recovery efforts post-crisis





This commitment underscores China's strategic interest in Bangladesh as a key partner in South Asia, aiming for a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership that benefits both nations.





ANI







