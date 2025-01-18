



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of India recently held a telephonic conversation with John Healey, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, on January 16, 2025. The discussion focused on ongoing cooperation between India and the UK in the defence sector, as well as potential future initiatives to enhance their strategic partnership.





During the call, both ministers reviewed current collaborations, particularly in areas such as defence technology and military capabilities. They emphasized the importance of continuing to build on their existing frameworks to foster innovation and joint ventures in defence manufacturing and technology development.





This dialogue underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen their defence ties amidst evolving global security challenges.





ANI







