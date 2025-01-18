



The White House has officially stated that the responsibility for implementing the impending TikTok ban will fall on the incoming Trump administration. This announcement follows a recent unanimous ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld a federal law mandating TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest the app or face a ban starting January 19, 2025.





White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that due to the timing of the law's enforcement, it is appropriate for the next administration to take action.





She noted, "Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration".





President Joe Biden's approach has been clear: he believes TikTok should remain accessible to Americans but under ownership that addresses national security concerns.





However, his administration will not enforce the ban as it transitions power to Trump, who has previously expressed a more favorable view of TikTok and hinted at potential actions to allow its continued operation in the U.S.





Trump's position on TikTok has notably shifted from his previous attempts to ban it during his first term, as he now considers how to navigate its future amid ongoing national security debates.





ANI







