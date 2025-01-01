



The Chinese Embassy in India has officially announced the extension of reduced visa fees for Indian travellers until December 31, 2025. This decision aims to facilitate travel between India and China, reflecting a commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.





Visa Fee Structure





Under the extended scheme, the visa fees are as follows:





Single-entry visa: ₹2,900 Double-entry visa: ₹4,400 Six-month multiple-entry visa: ₹5,900 12-month or longer multiple-entry visa: ₹8,800 Group visas and official group visas: ₹1,800 per applicant





This initiative builds on previous cost-reduction measures implemented in 2024 and is part of broader efforts to encourage travel and engagement between the two nations. The announcement coincides with positive developments regarding border discussions between India and China, where both countries have reported progress in restoring stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently announced that India and China have reached a broad consensus to restore the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This development is part of the MoD's year-end review, which emphasizes ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues aimed at resolving differences in specific areas along the LAC. The MoD stated that these talks are grounded in the principles of equal and mutual security.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on October 24, 2024, highlighted this consensus as evidence that sustained dialogue can lead to effective solutions. He noted that both countries have been actively engaging in discussions to address border tensions and ensure stability.





The MoD's statement also referenced a significant meeting held on December 18, 2024, between Special Representatives from both nations, where they reaffirmed their commitment to a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable framework" for resolving boundary issues based on earlier political agreements established in 2005.





This extension is expected to promote greater tourism and business exchanges, further strengthening ties between India and China.





ANI







