



The 18th edition of the India-Nepal joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' commenced on December 31, 2024, at Saljhandi, Nepal, and will continue until January 13, 2025. This two-week exercise involves an infantry battalion from both the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, with approximately 700 personnel participating in total.





Objectives And Focus Areas





The primary goals of Exercise Surya Kiran include:





Enhancing interoperability between the two armies.





Exchanging expertise in unconventional warfare, particularly in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.





Conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training.





Opening Ceremony





The exercise began with a traditional ceremony featuring both contingents marching in unison to military tunes from India and Nepal. Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung, Commander of the Mid-West Division of the Nepali Army, emphasized the importance of learning from each other's experiences to strengthen ties between the nations.





Exercise Surya Kiran has been conducted annually since 2011, alternating between India and Nepal as host nations. This joint training initiative reflects the robust defence ties and collaborative spirit shared by both countries in addressing regional security challenges.





