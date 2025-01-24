



On January 24, 2025, an explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulted in significant casualties. Initial reports indicated that at least eight people have died due to the blast, which occurred around 10:30 AM in the factory's LTP section, where 14 employees were present at the time.





Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from local disaster response and medical services deployed to search for survivors and assist the injured.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his profound sadness regarding the incident. In a statement on social media platform X, he conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasized that efforts are being made to provide assistance to those affected by the tragedy. He stated, "Deeply saddened to know about the blast at Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families".





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared his condolences, confirming that one worker had died and expressing grief for the victims' families while praying for the recovery of those injured. The situation remains critical as rescue operations continue.





PTI







