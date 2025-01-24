



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is currently on his first official visit to India, which began on January 23, 2025. This visit is significant as he is set to be the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.





The trip aims to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, focusing on key areas such as trade, defence, and maritime cooperation.





Notably, a 352-member Indonesian marching contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade, highlighting the deep cultural ties between the two nations.





On January 24, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with President Subianto in New Delhi. Their discussions are expected to enhance bilateral relations and address various collaborative initiatives between the two countries.





