



India and the United States are actively working to arrange an early meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, tentatively scheduled for February 2025 in Washington, D.C. This meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the realms of trade, defence, energy, and migration.





The meeting will focus on addressing ongoing trade tensions, especially concerning tariffs. Trump's previous threats of imposing tariffs on BRICS nations, including India, have heightened concerns in New Delhi. In response, India is reportedly willing to offer concessions to attract more U.S. investments and maintain a positive trade balance.





Another significant topic will be the H1B VISA program, crucial for Indian professionals seeking employment in the U.S. The discussions are expected to explore ways to facilitate easier access for Indian nationals while balancing the U.S. administration's immigration policies.





Both nations are interested in enhancing collaboration on clean energy initiatives and climate change mitigation, particularly focusing on renewable energy technologies.





The strategic partnership between India and the U.S. is also aimed at countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Defence collaboration and the expansion of the Quad security alliance will likely be key points of discussion.





While there is optimism about this early meeting paving the way for constructive dialogue, it remains uncertain if it will occur as planned in February or later in the year during a Quad summit hosted by India.





