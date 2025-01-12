



India's Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), also known as Shukrayaan, is set to launch in March 2028. This mission marks India's first endeavour to explore Venus and aims to provide comprehensive data about the planet's atmosphere, surface, and geological features. Shukrayaan mission, is poised to significantly enhance our understanding of Venus's atmosphere through a variety of scientific objectives and advanced instrumentation. Here are the key contributions expected from the mission:









Mission Overview





Launch Date: Tentatively scheduled for March 28, 2028.





Journey Duration: Approximately 112 days to reach Venus, with an expected arrival on July 19, 2028.





Launch Vehicle: The mission will utilize the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), which will place the spacecraft into an elliptical parking orbit before it heads towards Venus.





Scientific Objectives





The primary goals of the VOM include:





Atmospheric Studies: Investigating the structure, composition, and dynamics of Venus's atmosphere.





Surface Mapping: Creating high-resolution maps of the planet's surface and subsurface geology using ground-penetrating radar.





Solar Wind Interaction: Exploring how solar wind interacts with Venus's ionosphere.





Dust Analysis: Examining dust in the atmosphere and its effects on atmospheric phenomena.





Payloads





The VOM is expected to carry a total of 19 scientific payloads, including:





16 Indian payloads





2 collaborative payloads (Indian and International)





1 international payload





Key Instruments Include:





A Venus Thermal Camera for studying atmospheric dynamics and cloud formations.





Sensors for analyzing the chemical composition of the atmosphere and studying high-energy particles entering Venus.





Technological Innovations





The mission will also serve as a technology demonstration for ISRO, particularly in:





Aerobraking Techniques: This will be India's first attempt at using aerobraking to adjust the spacecraft's orbit around Venus, which involves skimming through the atmosphere to reduce speed and altitude gradually.





Thermal Management: Testing techniques to manage thermal conditions in Venus's harsh environment.





International Context





In addition to India's VOM, other countries are planning missions to Venus:





NASA has two missions scheduled: DAVINCI in June 2029 and VERITAS in 2031. DAVINCI will study the atmosphere from above down to the surface, while VERITAS will focus on surface mapping using radar technology.





Russia is also planning its own mission, Venera-D, targeting a launch in 2029 that includes both an orbiter and a lander.





The VOM represents a significant step for India in planetary exploration, building on previous successes like the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and positioning India as a key player in space exploration.





IDN



