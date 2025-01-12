



Meanwhile, For the first time in history, the Army Day Parade, a cornerstone of India’s military celebrations, will be held in Pune, a city steeped in military heritage and pride. Scheduled for 15 January, this parade is poised to showcase the evolving capabilities of the Indian Army while highlighting inclusivity, tech innovation, and a deep connection with the nation’s citizens.





While we are used to seeing soldiers parading on various occasions, the sight of Robotic Mules amazed the crowd as they showcased their advanced capabilities during the event.





The Southern Command of the Indian Army held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune on Saturday featuring Robotic Mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security.





The robotic mules are also expected to take part in the Republic Day parade this year.





Army Day Parade 2025





Army Day commemorates the appointment of General KM Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army in 1949, symbolizing India’s post-independence military sovereignty. The parade not only honors this legacy but also offers a glimpse into the Army’s operational readiness and technological advancements. The decision to hold this year’s event in Pune underscores its vital role as a hub of defense excellence, home to institutions like the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command Headquarters.





This year’s parade, which will be held at BEG Centre, Khadki promises to be a spectacle of firsts, featuring numerous contingents that encapsulate the spirit of modern India. Leading the way is the Women Agniveer Contingent from the Corps of Military Police, a powerful testament to the increasing role of women in the Indian Army. Joining them is the Army Service Corps Horse Contingent, a vibrant display of tradition and service under the motto “Service Before Self.” Other contingents include contingents from Maratha Regimental Centre, Belgaum, Artillery Centre Nashik, Army Ordnance Regimental Centre, Secunderabad, Mechanized Infantry Regimental Centre, Ahilya Nagar, Madras Regimental Centre Wellington and BEG Centre, Khadki.





