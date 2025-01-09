DG Propulsion Successfully Conducts Vertical Test Run of It's Indigenous DG-J40 Turbojet Engine
Delhi-based start-up DG Propulsion has recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting a Vertical Test Run of its indigenous DG J40 micro jet engine. This event marks a crucial step in India's efforts to enhance its capabilities in aerospace technology, particularly for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and defence applications.
Key Details of The DG J40 Engine
Engine Type: TurbojetThrust Capacity: Up to 40 kgf (392 N)Specifications:Outer Diameter: 149 mmFull Length: 300 mmWeight: 3,600 gMaximum RPM: 96,000Idle RPM: 28,800Pressure Ratio: 3.8
The successful vertical test run not only demonstrates the engine's performance but also reinforces India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.
The DG J40 engine is part of a broader initiative to develop indigenous solutions that reduce dependency on foreign technology in critical sectors. This aligns with government programs aimed at fostering innovation and supporting start-ups in the aerospace domain.
The advancements made by DG Propulsion with the J40 engine are expected to pave the way for further developments in Indian-designed engines for UAVs and potentially other military applications.
As the company continues to innovate, it may inspire other start-ups and established firms in India to pursue similar indigenous technology solutions, thereby enhancing the country's position in the global aerospace market.
