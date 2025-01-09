



Delhi-based start-up DG Propulsion has recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting a Vertical Test Run of its indigenous DG J40 micro jet engine. This event marks a crucial step in India's efforts to enhance its capabilities in aerospace technology, particularly for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and defence applications.





Key Details of The DG J40 Engine





Engine Type: Turbojet Thrust Capacity: Up to 40 kgf (392 N) Specifications: Outer Diameter: 149 mm Full Length: 300 mm Weight: 3,600 g Maximum RPM: 96,000 Idle RPM: 28,800 Pressure Ratio: 3.8





The DG J40 engine is designed for versatility, making it suitable for various applications including military drones and commercial UAVs. Its compact structure and impressive thrust-to-weight ratio allow for customization based on specific operational requirements, such as nozzle length adjustments and capabilities for water landings.





The successful vertical test run not only demonstrates the engine's performance but also reinforces India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





The DG J40 engine is part of a broader initiative to develop indigenous solutions that reduce dependency on foreign technology in critical sectors. This aligns with government programs aimed at fostering innovation and supporting start-ups in the aerospace domain.





The advancements made by DG Propulsion with the J40 engine are expected to pave the way for further developments in Indian-designed engines for UAVs and potentially other military applications.





As the company continues to innovate, it may inspire other start-ups and established firms in India to pursue similar indigenous technology solutions, thereby enhancing the country's position in the global aerospace market.





Agencies







