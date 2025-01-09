



The Sukhoi Su-57 "Felon," Russia's advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter, has been officially confirmed to participate in Aero India 2025, which will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bangalore. This announcement was made by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), indicating that the Su-57 will perform a full-fledged flying display during the event.





Significance of Su-57's Participation





The presence of the Su-57 at Aero India 2025 is strategically important for several reasons:





Strengthening Defence Ties: Russia aims to deepen its defence relationship with India, a long-standing partner, amid India's ongoing efforts to modernize its air force. The showcase of the Su-57 could facilitate discussions on potential joint development or local production in line with India's "Make in India" initiative.





Technological Showcase: The Su-57 is equipped with advanced stealth capabilities, super-manoeuvrability, and cutting-edge avionics. Its participation will allow Indian defence officials and potential buyers to assess its performance in real-world conditions, which could influence India's future fighter jet procurement decisions.





Competitive Landscape: The event is expected to feature a notable face-off between the Su-57 and the American F-35A, which was showcased at Aero India 2023. This competition highlights the strategic choices facing India as it evaluates options for enhancing its air combat capabilities amidst regional security challenges.





India's decision regarding its future fighter jet program may be significantly influenced by the demonstrations at Aero India 2025. Currently, India is exploring options for fifth-generation technology through both indigenous projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and potential acquisitions from foreign manufacturers. The Su-57's capabilities could provide valuable insights into Russia's offerings and possibly lead to collaborations in advanced aerospace development.





In summary, the participation of the Su-57 at Aero India 2025 not only serves as a platform for showcasing Russian military technology but also represents a critical moment for India as it navigates its defence modernization strategy in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





Agencies







