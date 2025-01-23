Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array (DURGA-II) Laser Energy Weapon





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to unveil a Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025. This event marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time such a weapon is showcased in India. Alongside the laser weapon, the DRDO tableau will also feature the Pralay missile, a tactical surface-to-surface missile system, displayed in its operational configuration.





Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon





This innovative system utilises high-powered lasers to engage targets with precision, potentially revolutionizing modern warfare by offering silent and accurate strike capabilities without collateral damage.





Pralay Missile





The Pralay is designed for conventional strikes against high-value enemy targets and has a range of approximately 500 kilometers. It will be featured as part of India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities.





Thematic Tableau: The DRDO's tableau, themed "Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats," will also include various advanced defence systems, such as:





Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Airborne Early Warning & Control System

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System

Medium Power Radar 'Arudhra'

Indigenous Unmanned Aerial Systems

Electronic Warfare Systems





This showcase aligns with India's vision of achieving self-reliance in defence technology, known as 'Atmanirbharta'. The event will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, featuring not only military hardware but also cultural performances from around 5,000 artists to enhance visibility for all attendees.





