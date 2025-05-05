



India has initiated significant work to boost reservoir holding capacity at the Salal and Baglihar hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, marking a pivotal shift in its approach to water management and regional diplomacy with Pakistan.





This move comes in the wake of heightened tensions following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir, which India attributed to Pakistan-based assailants. In response, India suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing pact that had survived multiple wars and decades of conflict since its inception in 1960.





India did not inform Pakistan about the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, which is being done for the first time since they were built, as the Indus Waters Treaty had blocked such work, sources said.





Reservoir Flushing Operations





For the first time since their construction (Salal in 1987 and Baglihar in 2008/09), India has begun "reservoir flushing" at these dams. This process, carried out by state-run NHPC Ltd and local authorities, involves nearly emptying the reservoirs to remove sediment build-up, which had significantly reduced power generation capacity over the years. The operation ran for three days starting May 1, 2025.





No Prior Notification To Pakistan





In a departure from past protocol under the Indus Waters Treaty, India did not inform Pakistan before commencing these operations. The treaty had previously blocked such maintenance activities, as they could impact downstream water flow to Pakistan, which relies on these rivers for irrigation and hydropower.





Strategic Intent And Impact





Indian officials describe the move as an effort to achieve "unrestricted dam operation" and more efficient power generation. Sources indicate that the decision is also meant to free India from treaty-imposed restrictions, allowing for greater autonomy in managing its water resources.





Regional And Diplomatic Fallout





Pakistan has strongly objected, threatening international legal action and warning that any attempt to halt or divert water flow would be considered an act of war. While the current operations may not immediately threaten Pakistan’s water supply, experts note that if similar actions are replicated at other projects, the cumulative effect could eventually impact Pakistan’s irrigation and power generation.





Future Projects And Policy Shift





The Indian government is now moving swiftly to expedite ongoing and new hydropower projects in the region, with plans to add nearly 12 GW of capacity from new developments. Officials highlight that the constraints of the treaty had previously hampered such ambitions, particularly regarding storage dams and reservoir management.





Residents along the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir observed increased water releases during the operation, confirming the scale and immediacy of the changes.





Conclusion





India’s decision to begin work on the Salal and Baglihar hydropower projects without consulting Pakistan marks a significant departure from decades of water diplomacy governed by the Indus Waters Treaty. The move underscores New Delhi’s intent to assert greater control over its water resources in Kashmir, even as it risks escalating tensions with Islamabad. While immediate impacts on Pakistan’s water supply are limited, the precedent set by these actions could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and future water-sharing arrangements.





