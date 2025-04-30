



India has undergone a remarkable transformation in its military capabilities since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. The country has strategically enhanced its defensive and offensive capacities through a combination of imported systems and indigenously developed platforms.





This military modernisation coincides with increasing regional tensions, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack and ongoing border disputes with China. As India considers its response options to Pakistan, the expanded military arsenal provides unprecedented strategic flexibility compared to what was available during the 2019 operations.





Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, India has embarked on ambitious and far-reaching military modernisation efforts since 2014. These initiatives aim to address longstanding capability gaps while enhancing the country's strategic position in South Asia. Following the Balakot airstrikes, which marked India's willingness to conduct cross-border operations in response to terrorism, the government accelerated defence acquisitions and indigenous production capabilities to strengthen its military posture against both Pakistan and China.





The recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives has once again highlighted the importance of these military enhancements. Prime Minister Modi and top officials have pledged a "crushing response" to the perpetrators, signalling a potential military action against Pakistan. This stance is backed by significantly improved military capabilities that provide India with more options than were available in 2019.





India's modernisation efforts span across all three military branches-air force, navy, and army-and include advanced weapons systems, platforms, and technologies that collectively enhance the country's ability to project power and respond to threats across multiple domains.





India's military modernisation exists against a backdrop of dual security challenges from Pakistan and China. The long-standing rivalry with Pakistan has evolved to include asymmetric threats such as terrorism, while China's aggressive border activities present a conventional military challenge. Following the 2020 Ladakh stand-off with China, India has particularly focused on enhancing its capabilities along the northern borders.





Recent satellite imagery from January 2025 revealed new Chinese military build-up near the Yangste region along Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang border with Tibet-the same area where Indian troops successfully repelled a Chinese incursion attempt in 2022. Despite diplomatic discussions and partial disengagement in certain areas like Depsang and Demchok in October 2024, China continues enhancing its military positions and infrastructure along all sectors of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The Rafale-S400 Combination: A Strategic Edge





One of the most significant enhancements to India's military arsenal has been the acquisition of French Rafale fighter jets coupled with Russian S-400 air defence systems. This combination has fundamentally altered the regional air power dynamics, giving India a decisive edge over adversaries.





The S-400 Triumf 'SA-21 Growler' missile defence system, procured through a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018, provides India with long-range detection capabilities extending up to 600 kilometres. This system can detect aircraft or missiles the moment they become airborne in Pakistan or China, offering critical early warning and interception capabilities. Its highly mobile nature allows it to be deployed rapidly, making it a versatile component of India's integrated air defence network.





Complementing the S-400 are the Rafale fighter jets, acquired under a €7.8 billion deal with Dassault. Although the original order for 126 jets was reduced to 36, these aircraft represent a significant enhancement to India's air combat capabilities. While some experts consider the S-400 systems to be more transformative than the Rafales, together they provide a layered approach to air superiority that significantly complicates adversaries' planning.





Naval Power Projection Capabilities





India's naval capabilities have seen substantial growth with the commissioning of indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arighaat. These platforms extend India's ability to project power across the Indian Ocean region.





The INS Vikrant, recently deployed to the Arabian Sea amid rising tensions with Pakistan, can host up to 40 aircraft, including MiG-29K carrier-based fighters, MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, and various rotary platforms. The carrier employs a STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) configuration with a ski-jump for aircraft launch. Its defensive suite includes Otobreda 76mm guns, AK-630 close-in weapon systems, and vertical launch systems housing 64 cells for Barak 1 and Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles.





The nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat, commissioned in August 2024, significantly enhances India's nuclear triad capabilities. In November 2024, India successfully tested the nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from this platform. The K-4 missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, can carry a 1-tonne payload up to 3,500 kilometres, making it a critical component of India's strategic deterrence.





Indigenous Combat Platforms





India's defence modernisation has also emphasised indigenous development, with platforms like the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) representing significant technological achievements. The Prachand, inducted into the Indian Air Force in October 2022, is the world's only attack helicopter capable of operating at altitudes of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet), making it ideally suited for high-altitude warfare in regions like the Siachen Glacier and Eastern Ladakh.





Recently, India approved its largest-ever procurement of attack helicopters-a ₹62,000 crore deal for 156 LCHs from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Of these, 90 will be deployed with the Indian Army and 66 with the Indian Air Force. The Prachand carries an impressive array of armaments, including a 20mm nose-mounted cannon, 70mm rocket systems, Helina (Dhruvastra) anti-tank guided missiles, and Mistral 2 air-to-air missiles.





Other significant indigenous platforms include the C-295 tactical transport aircraft, a variety of unmanned systems, and the Barak 8 air defence system. These systems collectively enhance India's operational capabilities across various theatres and mission profiles.





Cutting-Edge Technologies And Strategic Weapons: Advanced Defensive And Offensive Systems





India has made remarkable progress in developing cutting-edge military technologies that place it among a select group of nations with advanced defence capabilities. In April 2025, India successfully tested a 30-kilowatt directed energy weapon (DEW) capable of neutralising drones. This laser-based system represents a significant technological achievement, as only a handful of countries-including the US, Russia, China, the UK, Germany, and Israel-have mastered similar technologies.





Additionally, India has conducted successful ground tests of a scramjet engine, which is crucial for developing hypersonic missile systems capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5. This breakthrough positions India alongside the US, Russia, and China in developing advanced hypersonic technologies that are extremely difficult to track and intercept.





Nuclear Deterrence Enhancements





India has significantly bolstered its nuclear deterrence capabilities through various missile developments. The successful test of the 3,500-kilometre range K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the INS Arighaat submarine represents a major step in strengthening India's nuclear triad. This enhances India's second-strike capability, ensuring deterrence against potential nuclear threats.





Furthermore, India has developed the Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, allowing a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads against different targets spread across hundreds of kilometres. India has also made progress in testing the second phase of its ballistic missile defence system, which aims to provide comprehensive protection against incoming ballistic missiles.

Future Defence Developments





India continues to invest in future military technologies and platforms. Project Kusha aims to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system with a range of 350 kilometres, expected to be deployed within four to five years. This system will further enhance India's air defence capabilities against various aerial threats. The production of 156 Prachand light combat helicopters at HAL's Bengaluru and Tumkur plants will not only boost India's military capabilities but also strengthen the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem and create employment opportunities.





Conclusion





India's military capabilities have undergone a remarkable transformation since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. Through strategic acquisitions like the Rafale jets and S-400 systems, as well as indigenous developments such as the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand', INS Vikrant, and advanced missile technologies, India has significantly enhanced its ability to respond to regional threats.





As tensions rise following the Pahalgam terror attack, India possesses substantially more military options than it did in 2019. The Rafale-S400 combination provides a decisive edge in air combat, while naval assets like INS Vikrant and INS Arighaat extend India's power projection capabilities. Indigenous platforms and cutting-edge technologies further strengthen India's military posture against both Pakistan and China.





This military modernisation, driven by Prime Minister Modi's leadership, has not only addressed critical capability gaps but also positioned India as an emerging defence technology developer. With continued investments in advanced systems like directed energy weapons, hypersonic missiles, and comprehensive air defence networks, India is steadily enhancing its strategic autonomy and deterrence capabilities in an increasingly complex regional security environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







