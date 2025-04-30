



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the Indian armed forces "complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing" of India's response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths. During a high-level security meeting held on Tuesday at his residence in New Delhi, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the nation's resolve to deliver "a crushing blow to terrorism" while expressing complete faith in the professional abilities of the armed forces. This decisive stance comes as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kashmir in recent years.





The crucial security meeting was chaired by PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, where he was briefed on the security situation following the April 22 attack. The meeting was attended by key national security officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This gathering of India's top military brass underscores the seriousness with which the government is approaching its response to the terrorist attack. Additionally, a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, marking the second such meeting since the attack occurred.





In parallel to the Prime Minister's security meeting, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired another high-level meeting on Tuesday that included heads of key paramilitary forces and senior officials from other security agencies. Attendees included the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) Brighu Srinivasan, and Director General of Assam Rifles Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, along with Additional Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Anupama Nilekar Chandra. This comprehensive mobilization of security leadership indicates a coordinated approach to addressing the security challenges posed by the attack.





The Pahalgam Terror Attack prompted this strong response from India's leadership occurred on April 22, 2025, at Baisaran Valley, approximately 7 kilometers from Pahalgam town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Five armed militants, wearing military-style uniforms and carrying M4 carbines and AK-47s, targeted tourists in this popular meadow area that is only accessible by foot or horseback and lacks heavy security protection. The attack has been described as the deadliest incident of its kind since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, claiming 26 lives, including 25 tourists and one local Muslim pony operator who attempted to protect the tourists.





According to survivor accounts, the attackers specifically targeted Hindu males, forcing men to remove their trousers to check for circumcision before shooting them at close range. Witnesses reported that the militants asked victims about their religion and requested some to recite the Islamic verse of kalima to identify non-Muslims. In one particularly chilling account, a survivor stated that she was deliberately spared by an attacker so she could "narrate the horrors" to Prime Minister Modi. The brutality of the attack was inadvertently captured on video by a tourist who was filming himself zip-lining when the attack began.





India-Pakistan Tensions And Diplomatic Crisis





The Pahalgam attack has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, leading to a series of retaliatory measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and border closures. For its part, Pakistan has denied these accusations and responded by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing its airspace to Indian flights.





Border skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control began on April 24, just two days after the attack. The situation has been further complicated by reports of increasing cyber attacks, with Pakistan-based hackers targeting various Indian websites including Army Public Schools, the Army Welfare Housing Organisation database, and the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal since the Pahalgam attack.





The Resistance Front's Involvement





The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated that their actions were in opposition to Indian government policies allowing Indian citizens to live and work in Kashmir, which they claimed resulted in non-local settlement in the region. However, in an unusual development, the group retracted their claim four days later, further complicating the attribution of responsibility for the attack.





National Response And Security Measures





In response to the attack, India's security apparatus has been put on high alert. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed PM Modi on security preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir the day before the high-level security meeting. The minister had also previously met with Chief of General Staff General Anil Chauhan to discuss key decisions for countering Pakistan following the attack.





PM Modi's declaration giving the armed forces complete operational freedom represents a significant escalation in India's stance. By allowing military leadership to determine the "mode, targets, and timing" of the response, the Prime Minister has effectively authorised a potentially wide-ranging retaliatory action against those deemed responsible for the attack. This level of operational autonomy is notable and signals the government's determination to take strong action.





Conclusion





The Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, has emerged as a pivotal moment in India's ongoing struggle against terrorism and in its complex relationship with Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi's decision to grant complete operational freedom to the armed forces marks a significant policy stance that could have far-reaching implications for regional security. As India weighs its response options, the international community watches closely to see how this authorisation will translate into action, and what repercussions it might have for the already tense relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The Prime Minister's assertion that it is India's "national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism" suggests that a substantial military or strategic response may be forthcoming, potentially changing the security dynamics of the region in profound ways.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)







