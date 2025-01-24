Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in New Delhi for a four-day state visit from January 23 to 26, 2025. This visit marks his first as head of state and coincides with his role as the Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.





Upon his arrival on January 23, President Prabowo was welcomed by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that this visit aims to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, which has been growing in recent years.





During his stay, President Prabowo is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, including food security, energy security, healthcare, and defense cooperation. Both nations are expected to finalize several agreements to enhance collaboration in these areas. Notably, a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade, marking the first time such a contingent has represented Indonesia at a national day event abroad.





This historic visit continues a tradition of strong ties between the two countries; Sukarno, Indonesia's first president, was the guest of honor at India's inaugural Republic Day in 1950. Prabowo's participation underscores Indonesia's significance as a key partner in India's Act East policy and the broader Indo-Pacific strategy.



