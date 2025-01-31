



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his ongoing visit to Japan, has actively sought investments from Japanese companies, emphasizing the state's potential for collaboration in various sectors. Here are the key highlights from his trip:





CM Yadav has specifically called upon major corporations like Panasonic and Sysmex Corporation to consider establishing manufacturing units and research centres in Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted the state's robust pharmaceutical industry and proposed the Medical Device Park near Ujjain as an ideal location for Sysmex's operations.





Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh exported goods worth $92.8 million to Japan in the previous fiscal year, showcasing a strong economic relationship between the two regions. He expressed optimism about attracting significant investments, aiming to enhance the state's industrial capabilities further.





The Chief Minister is promoting the upcoming Global Investors Summit, scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, in Bhopal. This event is expected to draw over 15,000 investors from around the world, presenting a platform for Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.





Yadav's discussions included potential investments in hydro projects and technology transfer initiatives, particularly with organizations like JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). He emphasized the need for infrastructure development and sustainable practices within the state.





Reports indicate that Yadav has received offers from Japanese investors interested in exploring opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, reflecting a positive response to his outreach efforts.





CM Mohan Yadav's proactive approach during his visit aims to strengthen ties with Japan and attract foreign investment to bolster Madhya Pradesh's economic growth.





ANI







