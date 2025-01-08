



The visit of Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon to India from January 8 to 10, 2025, marks a significant diplomatic event as it is the first visit by a Maldivian Defence Minister since President Mohamed Muizzu took office in November 2023. This visit is particularly noteworthy given the recent tensions in India-Maldives relations, which had escalated following Muizzu's administration's demand for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with Maumoon on January 8, focusing on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Discussions will include training programs, joint military exercises, and the supply of defence equipment to strengthen the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF).





This meeting represents a potential thaw in relations between India and the Maldives, which had been strained under Muizzu's pro-China government. The visit signals an effort to recalibrate security ties and reaffirm India's role in the region amid concerns about maritime security and stability.





The Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aimed at fostering stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Both nations are considered key players in maintaining regional security, contributing to India's broader vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).





The visit follows recent diplomatic engagements, including a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, which resulted in agreements to boost bilateral cooperation.





This visit is expected to pave the way for stronger ties and collaborative efforts in addressing common challenges faced by both nations in the Indian Ocean region.





