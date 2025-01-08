



Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, recently emphasized the pivotal role of technology in enhancing the country's defence capabilities. During a speech at the 57th state convention of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikshak Sangh in Agra on January 7, 2025, he asserted that India is making significant strides towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, driven by advancements in technology and research from Indian scientists and engineers. Singh highlighted the successful testing of indigenous weapons as a testament to these efforts, stating, "Our scientists at DRDO are working tirelessly on innovation in the defence sector".





Singh also addressed the changing landscape of modern warfare, noting that technology is reshaping military strategies. He pointed out that contemporary conflicts increasingly involve drones, cyber warfare, and precision-guided weapons, which require a new approach to defence. He categorized countries based on their technological advancements and asserted that India is among those experiencing a technological surge, urging young innovators to develop cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving demands of warfare.





Moreover, Singh discussed the concept of "Adaptive Defence," which aims to create a robust defence system capable of addressing diverse security challenges. He emphasized the need for continuous adaptation to emerging threats such as cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare. The minister reiterated India's commitment to becoming a hub for advanced technologies, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and drones, which are crucial for modern military operations.





In summary, Rajnath Singh's remarks underscore a strategic shift towards leveraging technology in India's defence sector, fostering innovation and self-reliance while preparing for future challenges in an increasingly complex global security environment.





