



Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, in Dubai on January 8, 2025. This meeting is part of India's broader diplomatic engagement in the region, particularly concerning its relationship with Afghanistan under Taliban governance.





The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations between India and the UAE, emphasizing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.





Misri and Al Hashimy addressed regional security issues, particularly in light of recent developments involving Afghanistan and its relations with neighbouring countries.





The meeting also touched upon India's ongoing humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan, ensuring that aid continues to reach those in need despite the complex political landscape.





This engagement reflects India's strategy to maintain strong ties with both the UAE and Afghanistan amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region. The UAE's role as a mediator and facilitator for dialogue between India and the Taliban is particularly noteworthy, given its established relationships with both parties.





ANI







