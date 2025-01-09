



Former Bangladesh envoy to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, recently stated that trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan will "never" surpass trade with India. This assertion highlights the enduring economic relationship between Bangladesh and India, which has been characterized by a significant trade deficit for Bangladesh but also a robust trading partnership.





Ali emphasized that despite historical ties, the volume of trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan remains low compared to that with India. He pointed out that India is not only a larger market but also offers more diverse opportunities for Bangladeshi exports.





The economic relationship with India has been favourable for Bangladesh, particularly in sectors like textiles, where Bangladesh holds a competitive advantage. In contrast, Pakistan's trade with Bangladesh has not shown similar growth or potential.





Data indicates that India's trade with Bangladesh significantly outstrips its trade with Pakistan. For instance, India's exports to Bangladesh are much higher than to Pakistan, reflecting a skewed trade balance favoring India.





This commentary underscores the geopolitical and economic realities shaping trade relationships in South Asia, particularly the challenges faced by Pakistan in enhancing its trade ties with Bangladesh.





