



The French carrier strike group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, is scheduled to make stopovers in Goa and Kochi starting January 4, 2025. This deployment is part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, which aims to enhance maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly through joint exercises with Indian naval forces.





Key Details of Mission CLEMENCEAU-25





The mission focuses on protecting French interests in the Indo-Pacific and contributing to European operations in the region. It includes conducting joint training exercises with regional allies, especially India.





The CSG will participate in the 42nd annual Varuna bilateral exercise with the Indian Navy, which aims to improve interoperability between the two navies and prepare crews for multi-faceted threats (air, surface, submarine) as part of a coalition.





After the stopovers in India, the strike group will proceed to the Indonesian zone for Exercise La Perouse, followed by participation in Exercise Pacific Steller in the Pacific Ocean.





Composition of The Strike Group





The CSG comprises:





The FNS Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier





An air fleet including Rafale M combat jets





Escort vessels such as frigates and supply ships.





France's presence in the Indo-Pacific is significant due to its overseas territories and a vast exclusive economic zone. The cooperation between France and India is framed within a broader context of maritime safety initiatives and collective security efforts among Indian Ocean nations.





