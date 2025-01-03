



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the significance of the Maldives in India's foreign policy during a meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel. He described the Maldives as a "concrete expression" of India's Neighbourhood First policy, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. This meeting marked Khaleel's first official visit to India, where Jaishankar welcomed him warmly and acknowledged the positive developments in their relationship, such as a new framework for local currency use in cross-border transactions.





Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to supporting the Maldives, stating, "India has always stood by Maldives," and underscored the importance of their partnership in various sectors, including maritime security and economic cooperation. He noted that both countries have engaged in numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and prosperity, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region.





The discussions also touched on previous commitments made during a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in October 2024. They agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation and address shared challenges within the region.





ANI







