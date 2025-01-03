



The Chinese military has issued a clear warning regarding the role of artificial intelligence (AI) on the battlefield, emphasizing that while AI can enhance decision-making processes, it cannot replace human judgment. This stance was articulated in a recent article published by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily.





The PLA asserts that AI should serve as a tool that augments human capabilities rather than replacing them. AI can assist in data analysis, simulations, and planning, but the final decision-making authority must reside with human commanders.





The military highlighted several inherent limitations of AI, including its lack of self-awareness, creativity, and the ability to adapt dynamically to changing battlefield conditions. AI operates within predefined algorithmic boundaries and often lacks the originality required for effective military strategy.





The preferred operational model outlined by the PLA is one where "humans plan and AI executes." This model ensures that while machines may analyse data and suggest actions, human oversight remains critical to safeguard against potential errors arising from AI's "black-box" nature.





The article stressed the importance of accountability in military operations. Human commanders can reflect on their decisions and adjust strategies based on real-time developments, an ability that current AI systems do not possess. This lack of accountability is a significant concern for military leaders.





Despite recognizing the capabilities of AI, the PLA's approach reflects a cautious integration of technology into military operations. They aim to leverage AI for operational efficiency while maintaining human agency as central to command effectiveness.





The Chinese military's perspective underscores a balanced approach to integrating AI into warfare, highlighting that while technology can enhance operational capabilities, it cannot supplant the essential role of human decision-making in complex and dynamic environments like the battlefield.





PTI







