



Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) has successfully launched two indigenous fast patrol vessels (FPVs) named Amulya and Akshay for the Indian Coast Guard. This event, which took place on January 5, 2025, is significant as it marks a milestone in GSL's commitment to enhancing India's defence capabilities through indigenous shipbuilding.





The vessels were launched by Vandana Agrawal, in the presence of key dignitaries including Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), and IG HK Sharma, DDG (M&M) of the Indian Coast Guard. The ceremony included traditional chants from the 'Atharva Veda' to honor the occasion.





This launch is notable for being the first instance where GSL utilized its State-of-the-Art Ship-Lift System to launch two vessels simultaneously, showcasing advancements in their shipbuilding technology.





Both vessels are designed in-house by GSL and feature over 60% indigenous content. This aligns with the Indian government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative aimed at promoting self-reliance in defence production.





The FPVs measure 52 meters in length, 8 meters in breadth, and have a displacement of 320 tonnes. They are specifically optimized for offshore asset protection, surveillance operations, and safeguarding island territories.





CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay highlighted that GSL has seen a remarkable 100% increase in gross revenue, surpassing Rs 2,000 Crore. He emphasized the shipyard's commitment to innovation and modernization as key drivers of its success.





This launch not only reinforces GSL's role as a leading shipbuilder in India but also strengthens the operational readiness of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding national interests.





ANI







