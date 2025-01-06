



A tragic explosion occurred at an explosives manufacturing unit in Peddakandukur, Yadadri Bhongir district, on January 5, 2025, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old worker named Kanakaiah and injuring eight others.





The incident took place at Premier Explosives, a facility that produces solid propellant fuel for missile programs and supplies materials to various defence organizations in India, such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Dynamics Limited.





The explosion happened around 9:30 AM during Kanakaiah's shift as he was filling magnesium into pellets.





Eyewitness accounts suggest that negligence in handling hazardous materials might have contributed to the blast, which blew off the roof of the unit. At the time of the explosion, only four workers were present in the building, as many had stepped out for a break.





Among the injured, one worker sustained third-degree burns and was transported to Hyderabad for treatment, while others received care for minor injuries.





Authorities have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. The police have yet to enter the building due to ongoing risks from flammable materials.





