



INS Tushil Arrives in Dakar: The Indian Navy's stealth frigate, INS Tushil, arrived at the Port of Dakar, Senegal, on January 3, 2025. This visit is part of its operational deployment aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations between India and Senegal.





Under the command of Captain Peter Varghese, INS Tushil will engage in various military and cultural activities during its stay. This includes interactions with Senegalese military officials, joint training sessions, and a yoga demonstration for local enthusiasts.





A significant aspect of the visit is the planned Passage Exercise (PASSEX) and joint patrol operations with the Senegalese Navy. These exercises are intended to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two navies while promoting regional security in West Africa.





The visit also emphasizes cultural exchange, showcasing India's rich heritage through onboard social interactions and activities designed to foster goodwill between the nations.





This deployment reflects India's commitment to enhancing maritime security and exploring new avenues for collaboration with Senegal, highlighting the growing importance of their bilateral ties.





Agencies







