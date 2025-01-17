



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar marked the opening of the new US Consulate in Bangalore on January 17, 2025, calling it a "great day for India-US relations." This event is seen as a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of Bangalore, India's IT hub, in fostering collaboration in areas such as technology, defence, and education.





During the inauguration, Jaishankar noted that this consulate addresses a long-standing demand from local residents who previously had to travel to other cities for US VISA services. He highlighted that the consulate would facilitate travel and enhance the presence of American diplomats in a city that plays a crucial role in India's economy.





Additionally, Jaishankar announced that India plans to open its own consulate in Los Angeles, furthering reciprocal diplomatic efforts between the two countries. He remarked on the evolving nature of India-US relations, particularly in light of advancements in technology and defence cooperation.





US Ambassador Eric Garcetti also expressed optimism about the consulate's opening, describing it as a new beginning for US-India relations. He acknowledged Bangalore's significance as a centre for innovation and business, reinforcing the mutual benefits derived from strong ties between the two nations.





